Derailment inside depot hits Virgin East Coast trains

Rail passengers are facing disruption after a train derailed inside a depot.

Several services on the Virgin East Coast line have been cancelled as the derailment has left four trains trapped in the Craigentinny depot in Edinburgh.

The cancelled services include some trains between Edinburgh and London King’s Cross and some between London King’s Cross and Leeds.

It was hoped the derailed train would be moved on Tuesday so normal services could resume on Wednesday.

A Virgin Trains spokesman said: “We’d like to apologise to customers for disruption this morning, which was caused by the derailment of a train within a depot last night.

“Passengers who are affected will be able to travel on alternative services as we now have half-hourly departures from Edinburgh for most of the day and will be eligible for compensation.”