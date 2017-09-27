Designer selected as work progresses on Bretton Hall development

The transformation of Bretton Hall into a hotel and conference facility has taken a step forward.

The MüllerVanTol studio has been appointed by developer Rushbond to design the interiors of the Grade II* Listed building.

Bas van Tol, cofounder and creative director, said: “Bretton Hall offers an unrivalled opportunity to create a very individual destination, taking the rich history and legacy of Bretton Hall as a hotbed of creative thinking and talent, and re-imaging it as a unique destination for overnight and longer stays, conferencing, exhibitions and events.”

The organisation will work on the first phase, due to be completed in 2019, which will include turning the mansion house into the new hotel.

Two theatres, a seminar space, exhibition area and conference facilities will also be created during a later stage.

Mark Finch, Real Estate Director of Rushbond, said: "Bretton Hall has always been a significant landmark in Yorkshire, due to its stunning location in the Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Its future as an original, top-quality, outstandingly designed hotel and creative campus will be unparalleled in the North of England.”

Coun Peter Box, Leader of Wakefield Council, added: “I am delighted that we have reached this important stage in the development of Bretton Hall.

“The development will complement the highly successful Yorkshire Sculpture Park, which along with The Hepworth Wakefield and the Henry Moore Institute in Leeds, is part of the internationally-known Yorkshire Sculpture Triangle.”

The current Bretton Hall building was constructed around 1720 by its then owner Sir William Wentworth.

It operated as Bretton Hall College from 1949 to 2001, before becoming part of Leeds University until 2007.

Wakefield Council bought the building in 2006 - and Rushbond was granted planning permission from the authority for the hotel development in August 2014.

The company entered into a 299 year lease with the council in September 2015 to enable the development to proceed.