Detailed drugs tests underway after four deaths related to substances

Police are carrying out detailed drugs tests after four people died and two were taken "gravely ill" after being linked with using substances.

South Yorkshire Police has been working with officers in West Yorkshire following the series of drug-related deaths last week.

Four people died in Barnsley last week and, while police have now found that one had a pre-existing medical condition, they are still concerned about the remaining deaths.

And on Monday, police revealed that quick-thinking paramedics saved the lives of two people who were seriously ill after taking drugs.

Two men, aged 37 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and have now been released under investigation.

Chief Superintendent Rob Odell said: "Officers and staff have been working incredibly hard alongside other agencies to understand the circumstances surrounding the deaths of four people in Barnsley last week.

“It has since been established that one death potentially links to a pre-existing medical condition for that individual, but nevertheless this remains a concerning series of incidents.

“We understand that there have been further deaths in the West Yorkshire region that may also be connected to drugs use. We are in contact with officers in West Yorkshire but at this stage, we do not believe the deaths are linked. We will keep an open mind as our investigations continue.

“Detailed toxicological tests are being carried out and this can take some time to produce results, so while this happens we are following up a number of other lines of enquiry.

“In addition to the deaths reported to police, on Monday 17 April we received two separate reports of individuals becoming gravely ill after taking suspected illegal substances. Thanks to the quick actions of paramedics, those individuals survived.

“I appreciate that these are concerning events and I’d urge anyone with concerns about this matter to either contact police or, if you have taken a substance and feel unwell, to seek medical support and advice immediately.

“Our absolute priority is to keep people safe from harm and to minimise any threat to life, which is why we will continue to investigate these incidents as thoroughly and as quickly as we can.”

Anyone with information about the supply of drugs is asked to call police on 101.

You can also give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For non-urgent medical advice, call the NHS on 111. In an emergency, always call 999.