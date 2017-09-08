Detectives issue image of man in search for Huddersfield burglary suspects

Have your say

Detectives investigating a burglary in Huddersfield have released an image of a man they are trying to trace.

The burglary happened between 5.15pm and 5.4pm on George Street, Lindley on August 30.

Police today issued a fresh appeal for information, after two men stole cash and jewellery during the offence.

PC Lisa Saberton, of Kirklees CID, said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or recognises the person pictured to get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170400742.