Detectives link business burglaries in Rotherham

Two burglaries in a Rotherham suburb are being linked by detectives.

The indoor market in Montgomery Square, Wath, was broken into on the same night as the Pastures Moo ice cream parlour in nearby Church Street.

They were raided overnight on Friday, August 11, with the thieves causing extensive damage to the market.

Cash was stolen from the market till and a charity box was also taken.

Nothing was taken from the ice cream parlour but its CCTV system was damaged.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are treating the two incidents as linked and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

"If you saw or heard anything suspicious during that time, or know who could be responsible, please call."

South Yorkshire Police can be contacted on 101 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.