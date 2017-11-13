Detectives make three murder arrests after body found in Bradford

Have your say

THREE MEN have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in Bradford.

Police were called by ambulance staff to an address in Ashgrove at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended and found a deceased male in his thirties with facial injuries which appeared to be consistent with an assault.

“Following enquiries at the scene officers arrested two males aged 29 and 33 on suspicion of murder.

“A third male, 34, was arrested from a separate address in the Great Horton area of Bradford a short time later, also on suspicion of murder.

“All three remain in custody today while enquiries are continuing.”

Investigations into the man’s death are at an early stage and are being led by the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team.

Anyone who may have information which may assist with the investigation is asked to contact the team on 101, quoting crime reference number 13170528561.

Information can also be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.