Detectives release CCTV images of 'terrifying' Leeds burglar

Detectives investigating a "terrifying" burglary in Leeds have released CCTV images in the hunt for the suspect.

The break-in happened on Tuesday, at around 1pm, when the burglar entered a property in Westerton Road, Tingley.

CCTV images from West Yorkshire Police.

After hearing a loud bang, the 63-year-old homeowner went into living room and saw the man in her house.

He then ran out of the back door of the home.

West Yorkshire Police has now released and E-Fit image and CCTV stills of the man they are searching for in connection with the burglary.

Detective Constable Adam Newton, of Leeds District CID, said: "We are releasing this E-Fit image and the CCTV in the hope members of the public will recognise this man who we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

"This was a terrifying incident for the lady who owns property and we our continuing our investigations to find this suspect.

"Anyone with any information about this man, saw anything suspicious in the area on the day or have any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting reference 13160487336 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."