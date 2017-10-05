Detectives release fresh details after body found in Leeds canal

Have your say

Detectives have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found in the canal in Leeds city centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene, off Globe Road, at around 4.45pm.

They discovered the body of a woman in the canal.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information.”

A forensic post mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow (Friday).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log number 1286 of October 5.