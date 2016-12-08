Detectives search for group of men who stole from woman

Detectives are searching for a group of men who left a woman "distressed" after stealing from her in Heckmondwike.

The theft happened while the victim, a woman in her 40s, was walking towards a car park near the back of a pub in Strawberry Square when she was approached by a group of men at around 4pm, on November 23.

They started pulling on her handbag, causing her to hand it to them, and stole a shopping bag containing food she had just bought.

The victim walked away unharmed, but officers say she was left upset and shaken by the incident.

Detectives have today appealed for information as they try to trace the group of men.

The men are described as Asian and were wearing tracksuits.

Two of the suspects were wearing baseball caps.

Detective Kris Roberts, from Huddersfield CID, said: "The victim is naturally very distressed by what has happened and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information as to those involved."

Anyone with any information is asked to call DC Kris Roberts in Huddersfield CID on 101 quoting reference 13160717316, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.