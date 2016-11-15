Detectives tracing wanted man after Harrogate burglaries

Detectives are trying to trace a man in connection with two burglaries in North Yorkshire.

Police said Ryan Mulvaney is wanted in connection with the recent burglaries, which happened on November 2 in Harrogate and November 8 in Knaresborough.

The Harrogate burglary happened after the suspect entered a property in Stonefall Avenue through an insecure door and stole a purse which contained bank cards.

And a suspect broke into a second property, in High Street, Knaresborough, the following week and made off with a handbag and purse.

Anyone with information about Mulvaney's whereabouts, or the burglaries, is asked to contact police on 101.