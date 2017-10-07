Detectives try to solve murder of man found in Calderdale car park 32 years ago

Police are appealing for information to track down the killer of a 66-year-old man 32 years ago.

The body of Alexander ‘Sandy’ McClelland was found in the boot of a pale green Ford Cortina in a car park on Bethel Street, Brighouse on October 7 1985.

He had been stabbed.

More than three decades on detectives have not given up trying to catch his killer or killers.

Detective Superintendent Jim Dunkerley of the Protective Services (Crime) Department, said: “It is now 32 years since Mr McClelland was found but the passage of time in no way diminishes our desire to achieve justice for the victim and his family.

“We never close a case until the person or persons responsible have, wherever possible, been brought to justice and as part of our commitment to getting justice we have a Major Investigation Review Team which is looking at every single murder committed in the West Yorkshire area for which no one has yet been brought to justice.

“The team is looking at any new lines of enquiry - for example advances in DNA technology - that could help provide a vital breakthrough.

"I would also like to appeal directly to anyone who may hold information about this or any other unsolved murder in West Yorkshire to come forward and tell police what they know."

Call police on 101.