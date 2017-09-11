Dewsbury man spared prison after urinating on woman at Drake concert

A man who urinated on a woman at a Drake concert at Manchester Arena has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Feeling the liquid dripping on her, the victim turned round to see Mohammed Elhabbal tucking his penis away and when she confronted him the 27-year-old simply smirked at her.

The woman had been sitting in a seat in front of Elhabbal, from Headfield Road, Dewsbury, at the gig on February 11 this year.

Disgusted by his actions, she alerted security staff who attempted to eject Elhabbal from the venue but he became aggressive.

Police patrolling nearby in Victoria station were called and he was soon arrested.

After initially pleading not guilty, Elhabbal was convicted and sentenced to 20 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

Inspector Michelle Wedderburn from British Transport Police said: “We police the Arena and this disgusting behaviour is certainly not something we have seen before.

“Urinating on some unsuspecting concert goer’s leg is vile and I hope that his appearance in court and subsequent suspended sentence teaches him a lesson and sends a strong message out that this sort of revolting behaviour won’t be tolerated.”

Elhabbal was also ordered to undertake 200 hours unpaid community work and pay £685 towards costs, compensation and the victim at the hearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on August 31.