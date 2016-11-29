DFS could fall out of FTSE 250

Doncaster-based DFS has been named as being at risk from a possible demotion from the FTSE 250.

Stock market data listed the Yorkshire sofa firm as being one of three firms listed as a potential candidate for demotion when markets close this evening.

The fall would be a blow to the business who this year reported sales up 7 per cent to £461.3m reflecting the success of its growth initiatives and the buoyancy in the current furniture market environment.

Other firms listed as being at risk from falling out of the index were the NCC Group, Laird and Countrywide.