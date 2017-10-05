DFS profits slump amid challenging conditions

​Profits at sofa chain DFS ​Furniture took a tumble as consumers rein in spending on big ticket items amid a stalling economy, a fall in confidence and the collapse in the pound.

The Doncaster-based group said pre-tax profits fell 22 per cent to £50m in the year to July 29, while revenue edged up just 0.9​ per cent​ to £762.7​m.

DFS pointed to a "very challenging furniture market", with chairman Ian Durant ​say​ing: "Continuing uncertainty in the economy led to a significant deterioration in the consumer market which impacted sales in the second half of the year.

"The continued weakness of sterling against the US dollar has also created a headwind for gross margins, some of which we have been able to mitigate."

Soaring inflation caused by the collapse of the pound has pushed up shop prices for hard-pressed consumers, leading retail sales across the board to slump.

DFS flagged in August that profits would take a hit from uncertainty caused by the snap General Election and warm weather, which led to weak trading at its stores.

The retailer said it saw significant declines in store footfall and customer orders from April to June.

Chief executive Ian Filby added: "We have continued to make good strategic progress across all our key areas of growth, while our financial performance reflects the current challenges of the UK furniture market.

"Our recent strategic investments and operating efficiency programme support our confidence in our ability to deliver modest profit growth and cash returns in the current financial year and we continue to have excellent prospects for the long term."

DFS said that it will seek out efficiency savings as revenue growth becomes "harder to achieve".

Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said: "DFS has been hit by a double whammy of slowing consumer demand and rising costs, stemming from a weaker pound.

"Big ticket items like sofas tend to be the first things consumers cut back on when they are feeling the pinch, and a slew of poor sales data from the car industry corroborates that trend. Things don’t look like they are getting much easier either, with DFS expecting weak trading conditions to continue into the next financial year."

Mr Khalaf said that despite challenging conditions, DFS is still profitable, and has seen fit to pay both an ordinary and a special dividend this year.

"However with both debt and dividends rising compared to earnings, DFS will need to turn more profits next year to keep its key financial ratios in check," he added.

Earlier this year DFS acquired rival Sofology in a £25​m deal and will take over its chain of 37 UK stores.