Have your say

Betting giant Ladbrokes Coral has seen revenues pick up pace thanks to a hefty jump in takings from its digital business.

The FTSE 250 firm said group net revenue had grown by 3% for the four months to October 29, compared a 2% fall in the second quarter.

The lion’s share of the growth came from its digital arm, with net revenue climbing 12% as online gaming firm Sportsbook rose 18% and Gaming net revenues pick