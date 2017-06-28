Digital education business signs deal with Indian firm

AN online learning company from Leeds has signed an exclusive deal to have its products distributed in India.

Planet BOFA has done a deal with Overleaf Publishers in India, the first time it has been distributed more widely than the UK.

The partnership between the two companies was founded as a result of their attendance as exhibitors and visitors at the Bett Show in January 2017, an educational trade show hosted annually in London.

The new reseller agreement is up-and-running.

Planet BOFA is based in the Digital Hub, a joint collaboration between Leeds Beckett University and The Yorkshire Post and based at its offices in Leeds city centre.

Founder Andy Bains, a maths teacher and author, said: “We are incredibly excited to begin this new venture in collaboration with Overleaf, and are pleased to have found such engaged and interested people to distribute the product.”

Overleaf Publishers India will exclusively distribute the Primary Online product supplied by Planet BOFA Ltd, in a move which shows their continued efforts towards engaging with learning.

Primary Online will use Planet BOFA’s unique 3 stage learning process, and will be the first formative online learning platform to be distributed in India.

Beginning with a niche market of pupils taking the 11+, BOFA is used by pupils to prepare for entrance exams, pre-tests and pre-assessments. More recently, Planet BOFA has made the move into the larger Key Stage 2 mathematics and English market (bofaks2.co.uk), after the success of their 11+ products.

On a global level, Planet BOFA had not intended to distribute outside of the UK. However, some schools and parents in Barbados, Singapore and several other countries have adopted BOFA, fully integrating it within their classrooms.

Planet BOFA is an online learning platform designed to save teachers time and support pupils’ learning. The unique three stage online learning platform, which tests, teaches, supplies practice then retests creates a unique learning experience.

A subscription to BOFA gives teachers and parents unlimited access to thousands of questions and explanations.

Established in 1999, Overleaf has a commitment to engaging with learning, which has taken them to partnerships worldwide, as far as Australia and the USA.