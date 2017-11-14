‘Dinner and dissection’ post mortem ‘experience’ coming to Leeds

An event which allows people to carry out a post mortem-style dissection after participants are served a two-course meal is coming to Leeds.

Anatomy Lab Live, which has been dubbed “dinner and dissection”, will take place on February 17 next year.



Organisers describe the event as a “live, interactive post mortem experience” which is ideal for people studying health or biosciences at university – but beginners can take part too.

Participants will get a hands-on approach, taking a scalpel to a “semi-synthetic human cadaver”.



Created by medical academics and led by nationally acclaimed anatomist Samuel Piri and his team of physiologists, the event is designed to improve understanding of how the human body works.



But ahead of the dissection, ticketholders will be served a two-course meal.



The event is due to take place at The Village Hotel North in Headingley. Standard Tickets are £79, with NHS and NUS concessions at £70, or £430 for a group of six. Book at www.anatomylablive.co.uk