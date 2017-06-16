Disappearance of Hull woman treated as 'potential murder'

Detectives say they are treating the disappearance of Hull woman Renata Antczak as "potential murder."

The last known sighting of Mrs Antczak, 49, was when she dropped her 11 year-old daughter off at school in Hull on the morning of Tuesday April 25.

Police last month charged her husband, dentist Majid Mustafa, 47, over her disappearance, along with another man, Robert Lipinski, 45.

Detective Superintendent Gráinne Casey said: “It has now been 52 days since Renata went missing and we have had no confirmed sightings in this time. We are investigating the case as a potential murder.

“Our primary goal is still to find Renata alive and well, however the investigation at this stage raises significant concerns that some harm may have come to her.

“The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the major crime team and a senior investigating officer has been appointed. Specialist officers are continuing to support the family.

“I’d appeal to anyone that knows Renata to make contact with us by calling 01482 220427. Have you seen her? Do you know where she is? Do you have any information that could help our investigation?

“We’re not currently in a position to share any more detail for operational reasons but would again urge anyone with any information to get in touch.”

Mr Mustafa, of Beamsley Way, Kingswood, Hull and Mr Lipinski, 45, of Emerald Grove, Hull, are charged with conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to Dariusz Kleinent and conspiracy to administer noxious substances to Renata Antczak. Robert Lipinski faces a further charge of conspiracy to administer a noxious substance to Anna Lipinski.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 01482 220427