Discovery of body and nitrogen gas leak leads to evacuation in Ripon

A man was found dead inside a home where a nitrogen gas leak has been discovered in Ripon.

Residents were evacuated from their homes in Oak Road today after police were called at around 8.40am.

Officers found a man's body inside a property.

They also discovered nitrogen gas at the scene, and both adjacent homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Police said residents returned to their homes after 9am, when North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the leak was now safe.