Discovery of body and nitrogen gas leak leads to evacuation in Ripon

A man was found dead inside a home where a nitrogen gas leak has been discovered in Ripon.
Residents were evacuated from their homes in Oak Road today after police were called at around 8.40am.
Officers found a man's body inside a property.
They also discovered nitrogen gas at the scene, and both adjacent homes were evacuated as a precaution.
Police said residents returned to their homes after 9am, when North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the leak was now safe.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.