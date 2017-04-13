'Disgusted': Thieves steal ornate alter crucifix from Church

Thieves stole items including a crucifix from a place of worship in Rotherham.

The burglary, at St Hila's Church, Hanover Street, Thurnscoe, happened between April 1 and April 7.

The thieves stole a number of items from the church, including an ornate alter crucifix.

PC Michael Herring, investigating, said: “I am disgusted and astonished that anyone would steal such items from a place of worship and I’m asking for anyone who may have seen or been offered this crucifix, or any other religious items, to please come forward and contact police.

“We are hoping that through the help of the public, we will be able to recover the items and return them to their rightful place.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.