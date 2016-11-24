Disruption for early morning commuters

Two separate incidents on the region’s motorways are having an effect on the journey into work this morning.

A multi-vehicle accident has happened on the M1 between junction 40 for A638 Ossett West Yorkshire and junction 41 for A650 East Ardsley.

One lane is closed and there is slow traffic on the M1 northbound.

Meanwhile, there has also been another accident involving three cars on the M62 West Yorkshire Eastbound

It is near junction 24 for the A629 Ainley Top turn off and there is one lane blocked and very slow traffic.