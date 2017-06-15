Do you have what it takes to be Ripon's next hornblower? Full job description for one of the city's most ancient traditions

Do you have what it takes to uphold one of Ripon's most celebrated and ancient traditions? Ripon City Council is hiring, and looking to recruit a new hornblower to join their team. Tourists from across the globe flock to Ripon to witness the setting of the watch every night, in a special ritual that dates back to 886. The watch is set by an appointed hornblower sounding the horn on the four corners of the obelisk at exactly 9pm.
We've taken a look at the Ripon hornblower job description and advert being circulated by Ripon City Council for the historic post.