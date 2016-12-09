Do you know him? Appeal to trace sneak-in burglar

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with a burglary in Heckmondwike.

The suspect broke into an insecure property in Brunswick Street, between December 5 and 6 and stole a number of items, including a black Vauxhall Corsa, which was later recovered in Liversedge.

PC Sarah Culley, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information as to the identity of this man or who has any information in relation to the burglary.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call PC Sarah Culley in Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 13160722311, or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.