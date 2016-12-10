Do you know these men? Police appeal after mobile phone footage emerges in connection with Bradford incident

Police are appealing for members of the local community to help them identify people on mobile phone footage after an incident in Bradford on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to reports of affray and criminal damage at 1.44pm .

Detective Inspector Alan Weekes of Bradford CID, said: “We are aware of footage thought to be of the incident circulating on social media and understandably members of the community are concerned about what it would appear to show.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal directly to the local community to identify anyone they see in the footage. Likewise if they have any information about what happened please come forward. I would also appeal to anyone who has footage to also come forward.

“Incidents like this will not be tolerated.”

Offices want to speak to the people in these pictures in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 782 of Friday December 9.