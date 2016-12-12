Dog owner punched her pet in the face

A dog owner who punched her pet in the face in front of police officers has been given a 12-week jail term.

Marie Wood, from York, pleased guilty to inflicting physical abuse on her collie, Shep, during a visit by police on an unrelated matter.

The 52-year-old punched the dog, which has since been diagnosed with behavioural problems, twice and slammed the front door onto him as the shocked officers were leaving her Lowther Street property.

They contacted the RSPCA, who seized Shep on veterinary advice and placed him in care. He has now been renamed Bonsai and after therapy sessions, has settled into a home with new owners.

“Whilst he didn’t have any physical injuries, he had severe behavioural ones,” said RSPCA inspector Claire Mitchell.

“He was very frightened and though he wanted the company of people he didn’t want to be touched on certain parts of his body.

“Staff at the local branch, RSPCA York and District, and their behaviourist Jane Clay from True Pawtential Dog Training and Behaviour spent several months working with him, slowly and gradually. The right home came up for him recently and and I’m really pleased to say that he has settled in really well.”

Wood was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail suspended for two years and disqualified from keeping animals for life after the private prosecution case brought by the RSPCA. She was also ordered to pay £200 costs and a victim surcharge of £85.