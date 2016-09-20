Don’t rain on North Parade: Sheridan Smith books Bradford date for Funny Girl

ACTRESS Sheridan Smith will reprise her West End role in the musical Funny Girl in Yorkshire next summer, it was announced today.

Smith, who played Cilla Black in ITV’s biopic last year and will shortly be seen on TV as the mother of kidnapped West Yorkshire schoolgirl Shannon Matthews, will again take the lead in the touring show.

As herself: Sheridan Smith

She will play Broadway star Fanny Brice in the production, a role originally created by Barbra Streisand.

The show will come to Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre for a week, from June 6 next year.

The 50 year-old musical, which includes the songs People and Don’t Rain On My Parade, tells the troubled - and highly fictionalised - story of Brice, a star of American stage and radio through the first half of the 20th Century, who married an imprisoned professional gambler.