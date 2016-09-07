Doncaster baker Val Stones uses her loaf in latest Bake Off challenge

Doncaster baker Val Stones will be trying to make sure she rises to the occasion as she tackles bread making in this week's Great British Bake Off showdown.

The 66-year-old from Conisbrough has narrowly avoided the axe in the first two shows of the baking challenge series and is gearing up for her third showdown in the tent at 8pm on BBC1 tonight.

A spokesman for the show said judge Paul Hollywood would be "ruthless" with contestants.

Ms Stones, a former primary school headteacher who is a 7-1 shot to win this year's show, has divided the nation with her eccentric ways.

She now lives in Yeovil, and is among 12 contestants hoping to triumph in this year's series, the seventh in the show's run.