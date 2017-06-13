Doncaster Big Brother contestant faces boot from show - just days after her mum was axed from TV house

Doncaster Big Brother star Charlotte Keys is facing eviction from the show - just days after her mum was given the boot.

24-year-old Charlotte is one of six contestants who are up for eviction from the Channel 5 show this Friday - and if she is given the shove, she will follow in the footsteps of mum Mandy Longworth, 51, who was shown the door last Friday, becoming the first to depart this year's house.

Kayleigh, Rebecca, Imran, Raph and Sukhvinder are all up for the axe alongside her.

Presenter Rylan Clark announced the results of the nominations during Big Brother’s Bit On The Side last night.