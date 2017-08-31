Doncaster detectives seek man over spate of offences

Doncaster detectives have issued a new appeal for help in tracing a man wanted over a series of offences in the town.

Ian Hawkins, aged 23, who has been wanted for over a month, is originally from Leeds but wanted over crimes committed in Doncaster.

Detective Constable Natalie Ogiliev, leading the search for Hawkins, said: “Hawkins knows he is wanted and is now deliberately evading police.

“We do think he is still in Doncaster, most likely in the Bentley area and because of this I believe people have got information as to his whereabouts and are deliberately choosing not to contact police.

“If you are offering Hawkins a place to stay you could be prosecuted for assisting an offender. If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact us."

Anyone who sees Hawkins is advised not to approach him but to call 999 instead.