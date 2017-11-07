Doncaster hotel to host Las Vegas themed fundraising night

A Doncaster town centre hotel is to host a Las Vegas themed fundraising night later this month - complete with roulette and magic.

The Regent Hotel will be the venue for the Vegas Night Winter Fundraiser which will include a close up magician, roulette table as well as a silent auction and disco.

There will also be a hot and cold American themed buffet at the event which takes place at the hotel from 7.30pm to midnight on November 24.

The "dress to impress" ball is in aid of Bessacarr Junior Football Club with at least £10 from the cost of each £30 ticket being donated to the club.

For tickets, contact Richard Herrington on 07590 075905.