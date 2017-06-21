Doncaster Lancaster Bomber flypast cancelled - but town will get Spitfire flight instead

A planned Lancaster Bomber flypast in Doncaster to mark Armed Forces Day this Saturday has been cancelled due to "technical problems."

The World War Two aircraft was set to swoop over Doncaster town centre this weekend, but with just a few days to go before the planned flypast, it was revealed that technical problems had grounded it.

But instead of the Lancaster, Doncaster will get a flight by the Battle Of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire instead.

A spokesman for the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which owns and maintains the plane, PA474, said in a brief statement: "There are few minor technical problems with PA474.

"Neither this aircraft nor the Dakota are expected to be displaying for a few days."

Earlier, the BBMF Twitter account tweeted: "Because of some last minute technicalities, PA474 will not return to Coningsby this week.

"This is expected to be a very short delay though."

The plane is based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire but has been undergoing a refit at RAF Duxford where it is understood to be currently stationed. It had been due to fly over the town centre at 12.35pm on Saturday.

The flypast is part of a series of events to mark Armed Forces Day in Doncaster including a flypast by the Red Arrows and a military parade through the town centre.