Doncaster man who attacked wife as she slept is spared prison

A 'controlling' Doncaster man who viciously attacked his wife as she slept, following a disagreement about what time she should return home from a night out, has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how prior to the the incident taking place, both Dylan Phillips and his wife had been on separate nights out.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, described how during the course of the evening Phillips' wife, the complainant, had received a number of text messages from him, insisting she returned home by 1am.

"She said this isn't the first time he's tried to control her behaviour," Ms Gallagher said.

The complainant returned home at around 2am and went straight to bed, after realising that Phillips, aged 35, was not at the property.

The court was told how the woman awoke to find Phillips straddling her, and punching her to the face.

Ms Gallagher told the court that after Phillips punched the woman around 10 times, she managed to move over to the other side of the bed at which point he hit her on the back.

"There was a point where he put his hands around her neck, and she thought he was going to kill her," Ms Gallagher added.

The woman eventually managed to escape Phillips' grasp, and as she went downstairs to try and leave the property she noticed the patio doors had been smashed.

Police were later told that Phillips had smashed the doors, after being unable to use his key to get into the property because his wife had left hers in the lock.

The court heard how after leaving the property, Phillips' wife made her way on to Station Road, Conisbrough, where she called the police to inform them of the attack.

The court was told how the woman was seen running down Station Road, covered in blood, as Phillips followed her.

Police arrived on the scene shortly afterwards. Phillips, of Sommerton Road, Barnby Dun, was arrested and his wife was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary to be treated for her injuries.

Philips pleaded guilty to one charge of assault and another of criminal damage at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Andrew Smith, told the court that Phillips acknowledged he had acted in an 'unacceptable' manner.

He added: "As the probation service indicate, there's a real risk of behaviour like this in the future, unless he addresses his problems and whatever has him behaving in this way."

Recorder Jeremy Barnett sentenced Phillips to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He said: "Your wife had gone running down the street covered in blood running away from you. You were out of control."

Recorder Barnett added: "This is a very worrying case, you're very lucky the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) accepted a plea of common assault.

"I'm going to be faithful to that [when imposing my sentence]."