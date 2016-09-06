Doncaster police issue missing woman appeal

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a woman last seen at a Doncaster shopping centre.

Lucy Grashion was reported missing on Friday, September 2 after she left the Lakeside Village complex at about 8.30pm.

Officers believe she may have travelled to London and are asking for anyone who has heard from her to get in touch with police.

Lucy is believed to be wearing a blue, short sleeved, silk-looking shirt with polka dots on it and dark jeans. Officers also think she may be carrying a black, medium sized shoulder bag.

Although the picture shows Lucy with blonde hair, she now has black shoulder length hair.

Phone South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1141 of 2 September 2016.