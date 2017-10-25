Doncaster Sheffield Airport announces new flights to Italy and Egypt

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has announced two new route destinations for travellers - Italy and Egypt.

The airport, one of the fastest growing in the country, has expanded its range of more than 40 destinations across Europe and beyond as it welcomes two new TUI routes - Naples in Italy and a first to the airport, Hurghada City, Egypt.

With the first flight to Naples taking off on 7 May next year, holiday makers will be able to take advantage of the flights leaving every Monday throughout the summer months, with departures up until the end of October 2018. The new routes will add in the region of 20,000 new seats of capacity.

The new flights to Italy’s third largest city are on sale now and will provide sun-seekers and culture vultures alike with the perfect opportunity to soak up the sights and sounds of Naples’ historic centre, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

TUI will also be operating a new weekly route to Hurghada, Egypt.

Hurghada City is the second largest Egyptian city on the Red Sea and, thanks to its world-renowned coral reefs, one of Egypt’s leading holiday destinations.

Chris Harcombe, Aviation Development Director, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “We are thrilled to introduce this summer time route to Naples and a brand new route to DSA, in Hurghada City, Egypt.

"It is fantastic news for the local area, and for the wider Yorkshire region – with DSA now being even more convenient and well connected, thanks to the Great Yorkshire Way motorway link road and new direct bus services from Doncaster and Sheffield.

Karen Switzer, Director of Aviation Planning for TUI UK & Ireland, said: “We’re excited that one of our first steps as TUI, a truly global brand, is to offer greater choice for our customers in Yorkshire.

"Introducing the new routes from Doncaster Sheffield Airport is a key part of our strategy to offer all our customers as much choice as possible to give them the holiday experience that best suits their individual needs. Holidaymakers in the local area will now have wider access than ever before to our diverse collection of destinations and hotel concepts.”