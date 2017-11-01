Doncaster TV star Sheridan Smith backs new local production of Annie - nearly 25 years after she played famed role

Television and film star Sheridan Smith has given her backing to an upcoming production of much-loved musical Annie - nearly 25 years after starring in the iconic role.

The Phoenix Theatre Company will be presenting the ever-popular musical at Cast later this month - and acting starlet Sheridan has sent her good wishes to the cast and crew ahead of curtain up, revealing her own memories of starring in the show in Doncaster in the 1990s.

The actress has sent her support to the crew of the upcoming production.

In a message she wrote: "I am delighted to be sending my best wishes to all the cast, crew and musicians involved in the Phoenix tTheatre Company’s latest production of Annie.

"I have such happy memories of when I shared the role with my friend Shelley O’Horan in the 1994 Doncaster Thespians production at the Civic Theatre.

"I was really excited when I was asked to play the part, especially so close to my home in Epworth.

"It was also exciting because my parents Colin and Marilyn were members of the cast. Mum was in the ensemble and dad played the part of President Roosevelt.

Sheridan as Annie in 1994.

"It was a wonderful experience and I learnt so much from the talented people around me.

"So I just want to wish good luck to both “Annies,” the orphans and all the cast and musicians involved in this year’s production."

The show will be staged at Cast from November 14-18.

Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book and score by Tony Award-winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, the show tells the story of Annie.

The cast of the upcoming production of Annie.

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City.

Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan.

Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

Anthony Parsnip, who directed the show the last time the group performed it will play Daddy Warbucks in the latest production and the two Annies, played by Eleanor Green (left) and Lilly Renton, are shown preparing Anthony for the role.

Tickets are available from the box office or HERE.