Door remains open for UK to stay in EU, says Donald Tusk

European Council president Donald Tusk has indicated the door remains open for the UK to remain in the EU despite the start of Brexit talks.

Mr Tusk quoted John Lennon’s Imagine at a press conference in Brussels, saying “you may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one” while addressing the prospect of the UK remaining in the bloc.

He said the European Union was “well prepared” for the “difficult” Brexit negotiations, which formally started in the Belgian capital on Monday.

Mr Tusk said: “The Brexit negotiations started three days ago. It is a most difficult process, for which the EU is well prepared.

“You can hear different predictions coming from different people about the possible outcome of these negotiations - hard Brexit, soft Brexit or no deal.

“Some of my British friends have even asked me whether Brexit could be reversed and whether I could imagine an outcome where the UK stays part of the EU.

“I told them that, in fact, the European Union was built on dreams that seemed impossible to achieve. So, who knows. You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.”