Double death in house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Stanley.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Ash Crescent at around 4.20am this morning.

Police confirmed two people died and two were taken to hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

They have since been discharged.

Police said officers and the fire service were continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Bryar of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Fire service and police investigations into exactly what has happened are at an early stage and I would appeal for anyone with information about the fire to contact police on 101 or the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”