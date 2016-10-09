Double-killer’s sketchbook ‘could pinpoint burial sites of victims’

DOUBLE-KILLER Christopher Halliwell had a “murder sketchbook” which may pinpoint burial sites of other victims including Claudia Lawrence, it has been has reported.

A national newspaper says Steve Fulcher, the detective who caught Halliwell, has told how a stash of pencil drawings of rural scenes was seized at his home.

The paper said Mr Fulcher believed the sketches showed places where Halliwell buried other women, and a forensic psychologist helping with the investigation believed the killer drew them as macabre trophies of his crimes.

The former detective superintendent suggested last month that Halliwell may have killed Miss Lawrence, a York chef, along with other women, saying Halliwell may have known and visited York.

But North Yorkshire Police said last week it had been established that Halliwell’s father was not a resident of York and had died in 1992, adding: “It can be confirmed that on the information provided by Wiltshire Police, there are no known links between Halliwell and the Claudia Lawrence case.”

A Sunday newspaper said that Mr Fulcher said he saw a ‘good dozen or so sketches....all of remote locations” and one of his lines of inquiry was to try to identify where they were.

Wiltshire Chief Constable Mike Veale has said his force has no evidence to link Halliwell to any other murders but Mr Fulcher said today he was asking his MP to press for an inquiry into a failure by the force to investigate possible links between Halliwell and other victims, adding: “There is specific information that links Halliwell directly to other victims. I’m not able to go into further detail.”

Mr Fulcher was found guilty of gross misconduct in 2014 for not following the correct procedure when Halliwell confessed to Becky’s murder to him in 2011.

Halliwell was jailed for life last month at Bristol crown court for the murders of Becky Godden in 2003 and Sian O’Callaghan in 2011.

North Yorkshire Police repeated today that there were no known links between Halliwell and the Miss Lawrence case, adding: “This type of speculation does not help the family.”