Down in the dumps - the pig who thinks he’s a pet dog

A PIG who was raised with a sheepdog as his best friend has taken on the role of a house pet, according to his owners.

Savvi was taken in by a pig sanctuary as a piglet and then raised alongside a border collie called Skye.

Savvi the 15st pig is depressed after his lifelong companion Skye the dog died. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

But since the dog died two weeks ago, he has taken on the role of house dog. .

The 18-month-old boar thinks he’s a border collie after learning Skye’s tricks and habits Skye when he was taken in by the Haggata family.

Ironically Savvi’s original owners thought he was a micropig, and when they realised he wasn’t - he is now 15 stones - he had to go.

Jac and Rus Haggata, who run a pig sanctuary, Pigs in the Woods, took in Savvi and because he developed a special friendship with their pet dog, Skye, he remained in their home in Skelmonthorpe, near Huddersfield.

Mr Haggata, a technical manager, said: “Savvi really does think he is a dog. As soon as we took Savvi in, he and Skye had such a close bond that we could not separate them.

“And because she was just learning the way of the world, she learned all her skills from Skye.

“Skye was like a mother to Savvi. They were inseparable. They would sleep together, go on walks together and always be by each other’s sides, it was lovely to see.”

Mr and Mrs Haggata would take the pair in the car to the pig sanctuary for walks and visits.

They also slept together on a giant dog bed set up in their living room behind the sofa.

The much-loved collie she passed away in her sleep of kidney failure and a heart attack.

Mr Haggata said Savvi was “so incredibly sad, you can see if in his face”.

Only last week Savvi had to be rescued by firefighters when he took flight from his garden, possibly looking for Skye, breaking through a fence and ending up in a stream.

It took eight firefighters to rescue him from the cold muddy ditch.

Mr Haggata said: “At the moment Savvi has taken on the role of our family dog but it looks like Savvi will have to go outside and join his other pig friends in the woods.

“Now Skye has gone he wouldn’t be very happy on his own. He needs friends.

“He is also still growing.”

The pig sanctuary began six years ago when Jac and Rus lived in Cornwall and literally saved three pigs from the chop.

They have now moved their vocation up north where they continue to take in swines.

All their pigs are named after their children’s friends.

Mrs Haggata said they are always looking for help and donations.

She said: “We set up a Facebook page called Pigs in the Woods to educate people about pigs.

“Pigs are really intelligent creatures but I think some people are misguided about them.

“They’re not aggressive as long as, just like any other animal, they are looked after correctly.

“And they have a lot of similarities to humans.

“They feel the same emotions as us and get the same health conditions.

“Pigs also keep learning for much longer than dogs and are extremely adaptable.

“Obviously, due to these reasons and our growing awareness of healthy living, I think it’s best we don’t eat them.”