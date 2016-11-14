Downing Street rules out working with Nigel Farage to woo Trump

The Prime Minister has dismissed suggestions that former Ukip leader Nigel Farage could act as a go-between for the Government as it looks to forge stronger ties with America's new president-elect.

In a clear effort to play down Mr Farage's influence on the UK's “special relationship” with the US, Downing Street has ruled out the need to include a “third person” in negotiations between the two states.

They also highlighted the work of British diplomatic staff in building contacts with Mr Trump's team in the run up to the election, stating that established routes of engagement are "working well".

The comments from Number 10 came ahead of tonight's Mansion House address by the Prime Minister, in which she will speak of a "world transformed" by the referendum vote and a president-elect "who defied the polls and the pundits"

She will urge politicians to respond to this growing "demand" for change, and to ensure people do not feel left behind by the current culture of liberalism and globalisation.

"When people demand change it is the job of politicians to respond," Mrs May will tell guests.

"These people - often those on modest to low incomes living in rich countries like our own - see their jobs being outsourced and wages undercut.

"They see their communities changing around them and don't remember giving their permission for that to be the case.

"If we believe, as I do, that liberalism and globalisation continue to offer the best future for our world, we must deal with the downsides and show that we can make these twin forces work for everyone."

The speech follows calls for Downing Street to make the most of Nigel Farage's seemingly close ties with Donald Trump to advance its own agenda with the new president-elect .

Reports emerged this weekend that the pair met at Mr Trump at his residence in New York to discuss their recent victories, and the implications for the international stage.

The Tory peer Lord Marland has become the latest figure to suggest the Government should do anything it can to "rebuild" it relationship with the White House, including working with Mr Farage.

He told the BBC that "if Mr Farage happens to be one of the people who encourages that relationship, than so be it."

However, Number 10 appears to have ruled out this possibility, arguing that Mr Trump is already committed to forging a "close relationship" with the UK.

A spokesman stated that the president-elect "[is] talking about enjoying the same close relationship that Reagan and Thatcher did", adding: "I don't remember there being a third person in that relationship."

"The president-elect has been very clear in the importance he attaches to not just the bilateral relationship between our two countries, but more importantly the bilateral relationship between the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," a spokesman said.

"We have established routes of engagement with the president elect and his team... we will continue to use that route for conversations."

Downing Street also ruled out a policy change on Syria, despite Mr Trump's support for an alliance with Syrian and Russian governments.

It also restated its commitment to Nato, and the need for members to meet their commitment to spending 2% of GDP on defence.