Drax Group generates £1.7bn for economy

Power generation giant Drax Group contributed £1.7bn to the British economy last year, helping to support thousands of jobs around the country, research has shown.

The power company based near Selby generated £419 million in the Yorkshire and Humber region alone, supporting 3,650 jobs.

Drax Power Station.

Researchers at Oxford Economics showed that the power station, whose chairwoman is Dorothy Thompson, which employs around 900 people and has seen three of its six generating units converted in recent years to use compressed wood pellets, generated 16 per cent of the country’s renewable electricity in 2016 – enough for four million households, the equivalent of Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and Liverpool.

Oxford Economics used three measures to calculate Drax’s GDP contribution: the economic activity associated with the day-to-day running of the business; the activity created by the purchase of goods and services from its suppliers; and the wages the company’s employees and suppliers’ employees spend in their local area.

Drax Power chief executive, Andy Koss said: “This new report demonstrates that as well as playing a vital role as the country’s biggest power generator, Drax Power Station continues to play a crucial role in supporting the Yorkshire economy.

“Thanks to a sophisticated supply chain that spans both the east and west coasts of the country, Drax supported over 6,000 jobs across the North of England last year and generated more than £500m in economic activity.

“Companies like Drax have an important role to play in delivering a low carbon economy as part of the Government’s wider industrial strategy for the country.”