Drax reports half year loss

Power generator Drax Group has reported a half year pre-tax loss after a one-off hit on foreign exchange hedging.

Drax, which operates a giant power station near Selby in North Yorkshire, reported a pre-tax loss of £83m for the six months ended June 30, 2017. In the same period last year, Drax posted a profit of £184m.

The power generator said £65m of the losses were as a result of foreign currency hedging.

Drax did though see an increase of £51m in EBITDA from the previous year to £121m. It also said that its business to business retail operation was profitable and growing, and that it had improved earnings from renewable generation.

Last year Drax took the decision to branch out into new energy markets with the £340m purchase of gas and electricity supplier Opus Energy​. Opus supplies small businesses.

The power generator has been in the middle of a shift from coal to renewable fuels. It’s coal powered units are increasingly playing a support role plugging in gaps in the electricity. Instead Drax has been converting its units to biomass.

Dorothy Thompson, chief executive of Drax Group, said: “We have made good progress with our strategy during the first half of 2017, acquiring Opus Energy and a third compressed wood pellet plant, in addition to refinancing and implementing a new dividend policy.

“Central to our strategy is the delivery of targeted growth through deploying our expertise across our markets and, in so doing, diversifying, growing and improving the quality of earnings whilst reducing exposure to commodity market volatility.

“Delivering reliable renewable electricity remains at the heart of our business. We continue to produce at record levels, helping to keep the UK’s electricity system secure and supplying our customers through our retail business. With the right conditions, we can do even more. We are progressing our four new rapid response gas power projects and our research and innovation work has identified potentially attractive options to repurpose our remaining coal assets.

“We continue to play a vital role in the UK’s energy infrastructure and our strategy is helping to change the way energy is generated, supplied and used for a better future.”

Drax has appointed David Nussbaum as a non-executive director with effect from August 1. Mr Nussbaum is chief executive of The Elders, an independent group of global leaders working together for peace, justice and human rights, founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007.

“The provision of sustainably generated power is crucial as we continue the transition to a low carbon future,” he said.