Power producer ​Drax is working with the University of Sheffield on research which​ it said​ could revolutionise UK energy in the future.

The company, which owns the country’s largest power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire,​ is ​collaborat​ing​ with academics to meet the UK’s changing energy needs​.​

Having transformed half of its coal fired power station to sustainable biomass to become the UK’s largest single site renewable generator, Drax is ​now developing four rapid response gas power stations.

​​Dorothy Thompson, ​the outgoing CEO of ​Drax Group said: “The energy sector is changing beyond recognition in the UK and modern companies like Drax are transforming with it.

“​The work with the University of Sheffield will help us to deliver on our aim of changing the way energy is generated, supplied and used for a better future.”​

​The projects Drax is working on with the University of Sheffield’s Centre for Doctoral Training in Energy Storage and its Applications, will increase understanding of developing technologies, to enable Drax to support the UK’s energy system in the future.

​Jason Shipstone, ​h​ead of Drax Group’s Research and Innovation Team, said: “Flexibility is already important for the UK’s electricity system, but it’s going to become vital as we continue to decarbonise and more electric vehicles take to the roads.

​“​Without the right storage and flexibility the UK’s power systems will struggle to meet the increasing demand.​

​​“This collaboration with the University of Sheffield will provide us with insights which I believe could help us to deliver better, smarter solutions for our future energy needs.”​

The group ​will sponsor three PhD projects at the university.

Research on flow batteries will look at their potential to offer longer life, faster to charge and high​er​ storage capacities.

A second project on vehicle to grid systems will look at the impact of human behaviour on smart energy technologies. This will help electric cars to store excess power from the grid and then release the power again when needed.

A third project on exhaust cleaning will look at ways of using exhaust scrubbing technology in combination with small diesel or rapid response gas, to reduce the environmental impact of these essential assets, as they plug the gaps when the wind doesn’t blow or the sun doesn’t shine.

Dr Solomon Brown, ​d​eputy ​d​irector of the Centre for Doctoral Training in Energy Storage and its Applications at the University of Sheffield, said: “We are delighted the Drax Group have decided to work with us to develop their business in response to the changing energy economy, consumer demands and how energy needs to be generated.

​“​Energy storage is a critical translational technology for the UK, and this collaboration indicates commitment to low carbon energy generation and deployment​.”​

​The research work will be carried out by PhD students at the University of Sheffield over three years from October.​

Since upgrading half of its power station in North Yorkshire to use sustainable biomass from coal, more than two thirds of the power Drax produces is renewable.

The power station is now delivering carbon savings of 68 per cent compared with gas.

Drax is now the UK’s largest single site renewable electricity generator, producing 17 per cent of the country’s renewable power which is enough for four million homes.