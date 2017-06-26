Driffield shop raided twice in a week

Burglars have struck at a mobile phone shop in Driffield twice in one week.

The shop on the town’s Market Place was first raided by intruders who entered through the building’s roof last Monday.

Cash and mobile phone sim cards worth more than £5,000 were taken.

Just five days later, on Saturday, the same premises were targeted again, also via the roof which had been boarded up from the previous incident and a quantity of mobile phone accessories including chargers, sim cards and cash were stolen.

Anyone with information that could help Humberside Police with their enquiries is asked to call the force via 101 quoting log 187 of June 24.