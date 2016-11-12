Drink-driving arrest after head on collision with police car in Todmorden

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a head on collision with a police car in Todmorden.

The collision occurred at 2.50am this morning when a marked police car on a routine patrol in Halifax Road was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa travelling the other way which was then driven across into the opposite carriageway.

Two male police officers from the local neighbourhood patrol team were taken to hospital and treated for whiplash type injuries before returning to duty and completing their night shift.

The driver of the Corsa, a 42-year-old man from Todmorden, was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody.