Drinks firm Matthew Clark relocates to new Yorkshire site

Drinks distributor Matthew Clark Wholesale has relocated its Yorkshire operation after building new premises on the site of a former wartime munitions factory.

The firm, which distributes alcoholic and soft drinks to thousands of pubs, hotels, clubs and restaurants throughout the North, has moved 90 staff into the new 62,925 sq ft building at Thorp Arch Estate, near Wetherby.

Unit 512 is the third biggest unit on the 385-acre estate and the largest warehouse that the site’s owner, Rockspring Hanover Property Unit Trust, has built for a new tenant.

The Matthew Clark Wholesale relocation follows biotechnology company Avacta Group, which relocated to Thorp Arch Estate six years ago, moving into an 12,800 sq ft of new office and laboratory space and a series of other new lettings.

Ian Gordon, Matthew Clark’s regional managing director, said: “We are delighted with our brand new depot, providing us with more space to operate and allowing us to be closer to the motorway network, all of which serve our customers better within the region. These factors were crucial when it came to choosing the new location as we continuously look to strengthening the service to our customers.”

Tim Munns, director of Wharfedale Property Management, which manages the estate for Rockspring, added: ““We have also had very strong interest in our speculative development in Ash Way which was three-quarters let before practical completion.”

LHL Group, York, managed the construction of the Matthew Clark building.