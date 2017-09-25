Drive to extend archbishop’s youth charity

DR JOHN Sentamu said it has never been “so important” to support young people as he launched a major fundraising drive to extend the reach of his youth trust - almost a decade after it launched.

The Archbishop of York’s Youth Trust supports young people to “change our world for the better” and has supported more than 50,000 pupils in 450 schools since 2008.

It has embarked on a major fundraising drive to raise £375,000 to extend its leadership courses for young people living in the top 20 per cent of the most deprived areas across the North of England.

The charity aims to reach an additional 15,000 young people living in disadvantaged communities in 300 primary and secondary schools within the next 18 months.

“Never before has it been so important for our young people, regardless of their background or faith, to discover the life skills of compassion, patience, self-control, gentleness and leadership,” Dr Sentamu said.

“The Youth Trust is helping to raise a generation motivated by such virtues.

“Young people are the answer and have the potential to change our world for the better.”

The Young Leaders Awards support children aged from seven upwards at Key Stages two, three and four. The awards are designed to boost confidence, emotional resilience and life skills whilst learning about inspirational global leaders such as Mahatma Ghandi, whose phrase, “be the change you want to see” is a core value of the charity.

The awards, which are supported by adventurer Bear Grylls, are designed to educate young people about community and respect, and also develop a greater understanding of self and others.

Citizenship modules are completed as part of the Awards which encourage youth-led volunteering and positive social action.

Students are guided and encouraged to run their own projects such as litter picking, fundraising for their local hospice, organising a Christmas party for the elderly, or supporting their local food bank.

Director of The Archbishop of York’s Youth Trust, Dan Finn, said: “We want our Young Leaders Awards to reach more children, particularly those with challenging backgrounds for whom, we believe, our Young Leaders Award will make a real difference.

“It costs just £25 to support a pupil through the leadership programme. We are calling on the general public, business leaders and organisations to back our fundraising appeal to help us raise £375,000.”

Independent research by the University of Gloucestershire found that many of the children who took part in the Award experienced increased confidence, self-esteem and emotional resilience.

In addition, 60 per cent said they “agreed” or “partly agreed” that they would continue to volunteer in their communities after the programme had finished.

Professor Andrew Parker, from the university, said the research “clearly demonstrates” the benefits of the Young Leaders Award both for the young people who take part and for their schools and communities.

He added: “Interviews with teachers also revealed the numerous benefits which the YLA offers in terms of pupil confidence, resilience and self-awareness and the potential of the Award to enthuse disengaged learners.”