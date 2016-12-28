Driver, 20, died after car struck kerb and overturned

The young driver of a car which overturned on Boxing Day has died in hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said the 20-year-old man had died as a result of his injuries yesterday (Tuesday).

He was driving a grey Renault Clio which struck a kerb, causing it to leave the road and overturn in the North East Derbyshire town of Killamarsh.

The crash happened in Station Road at about 10.10pm on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said: "The driver was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries earlier today.

"A 17-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries. She has since been discharged."

Officers investigating the collision want to hear any witnesses.

Call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 938 of 26 December 2016