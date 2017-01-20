Driver, 24, has nose broken and eye socket fractured in West Yorkshire road rage attack

A man suffered facial injuries after being assaulted by the driver of a car he was involved in a collision with.

The crash happened at around 7.30pm on January 11, when a car's wing mirror collided with a Vauxhall Vectra on Wilshaw Road, Meltham.

And, after driving off undamaged, the Vectra then caught up with the first car following the collision.

Police said the driver of the Vectra got out of his car and assaulted the 24-year-old man inside the first car, who suffered a broken nose and fractured eye socket after the attack.

The attacker is described as white, in his late 40s or early 50s, of average build, with grey thinning short, cropped hair and was wearing glasses.

He was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit top with a hood and dark-coloured bottoms.

Anyone who has any information or saw a car matching the above description in the area on January 11 should contact PC Jack Hodges at Huddersfield CID on 101 quoting reference 13170017425.