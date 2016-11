An HGV driver has admitted causing the death of a mother and her daughter on a pedestrian crossing in Hull.

Neville Fletcher, 55, of Southcoates Lane, east Hull, appeared at Hull Magistrates Court this morning.

Zena Jackson, 43, and her daughter Cidalia Mendes-Jackson, six, died after being hit by the lorry on a pedestrian crossing on Spring Bank in the city in April.

He admitted two counts of causing death by careless driving.

He will be sentenced at Hull Crown Court next month.